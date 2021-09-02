Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the last 24 hours since the last report from Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

One new case was added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 7.

One person is in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.

Of the known active cases, 4 are in Lanark East, 1 is in UCLG Central, 1 is in UCLG East, and 1 is in UCLG West.