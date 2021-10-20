Three new COVID-19 cases for the third straight day

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

One new case was added in the previous 24 hours before the report was released. Two new cases of COVID-19 were added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases is in the double-digits, it's now at 11.

The majority of the known active cases are in Lanark with 10.

One active case was in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.

One person is in the hospital with the virus. They are in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.