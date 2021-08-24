Three new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A over weekend
Three new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend in the KFL&A region.
One variant of concern from a previously confirmed case has also been identified.
The number of known active cases is at 14.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, over 83 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.
