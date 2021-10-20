iHeartRadio
Three new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region. 

The number of known active cases in the region saw a decrease, it's now at 35. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, nearly 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, nearly 85 per cent have two doses. 

