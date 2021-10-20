Three new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A region
Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
The number of known active cases in the region saw a decrease, it's now at 35.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, nearly 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, nearly 85 per cent have two doses.
-
YMCA of Eastern Ontario to manage fitness centre at Kingston East Community CentreThe YMCA of Eastern Ontario is set to manage the fitness centre at the new Kingston East Community Centre.
-
Three new COVID-19 cases for the third straight dayThree new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
-
Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyZero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
-
Pedestrian in serious collision on Parkedale Ave. identifiedBrockville Police have identified the pedestrian involved in the collision on Parkedale Ave. at Ormond St. as 77-year-old John Waddington of Brockville.
-
Boucher, Palandra, named to CCHL All-Star squadTwo Brockville Braves were named to the CCHL's All Stars squad that will take on the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees on Saturday.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision in Wolfe IslandOntario Provincial Police say they're now investigating after a 57-year-old man from New york died from a single-vehicle crash near Kingston, Ont.
-
Three new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThree new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
-
Seven new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountySeven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County over the weekend.
-
11 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region over the weekend.