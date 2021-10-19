Three new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.

All three cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released.

The number of known active cases in the region is at eight.

The majority of the known active cases are in Lanark with seven total active cases.

One known active case is in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.

One person is currently in the hospital with the virus. They are in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.