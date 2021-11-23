Three new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

Two new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. One new case was added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases in the region went down, it's now at 38.

Of the known active cases, 23 cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, 15 are in Lanark.

Five people are in the hospital with the virus. One person is in the intensive care unit.