Three new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

Two new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. One case added from the previous days.

Known active cases in the region remains at 26.

14 of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville. 12 are in Lanark.

Four people are in the hospital with the virus. Two of them are in the intensive care unit.

In the latest vaccine update, the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit says nearly 95 per cent of those aged 12 and older have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 93 percent are fully vaccinated.