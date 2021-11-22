Three new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers in Renfrew County today.
On Friday, three new cases of COVID-19 were reported.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 15.
As of the latest case summary update, one person is in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.
