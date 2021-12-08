iHeartRadio
-6°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Three new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at 49. 

An updated case summary looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released tomorrow. 

12

Check out the latest Songs