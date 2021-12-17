Three new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 29.

In the latest case summary update, two people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit.

There are a total of five active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

Three are marked as school outbreaks, and two are marked as workplace outbreaks.