Three new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
Three new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 166.
A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today.
New COVID-19 death in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark98 people have now died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic.
Four new COVID-19 deaths in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting four new COVID-19 deaths since it's last report on April 14.
Braves force Game 7, beat Lumber Kings 4-1After being down 3-1 in the series to the Pembroke Lumber Kings, the Brockville Braves have roared back, taking a 4-1 win in Game 6 last night.
563 people signed up for Saturday's Brockville Community-Wide Cleanup eventAccording to the city, as of Wednesday, 563 people have signed up for the event on Saturday to pick up litter and recyclables.
Tobacco and cannabis seized at Bath InstitutionAmong the items seized included 130g of tobacco, 128g of cannabis, and cell phones.
St. Lawrence College extending mask mandate; dropping other COVID-19 protocols effective May 1St. Lawrence College has announced it will be extending its mask mandate while also dropping its other COVID-19 protocols on May 1.
Increased wait times at Pembroke Regional HospitalThe Pembroke Regional Hospital says it is currently experiencing increased wait times in the Emergency Department.
106 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County since April 14thThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 106 new COVID-19 cases in the region since April 14th.