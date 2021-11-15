Three new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County on Friday
We are expected to receive the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
On Friday, three new cases of COVID-19 were reported.
The number of known active cases is at seven.
As of the latest case summary update, one person is in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.
There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
-
19 new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark over the weekendThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
-
Military training on Ottawa RiverThe Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is advising the public of training being held on the Ottawa River on November 17.
-
22 new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A on FridayWe are expected to receive the weekend COVID-19 numbers as the area deals with a significant increase in COVID-19 activity.
-
Driver and passenger identified after fatal collision involving dump truck on WednesdayThe driver – Timothy Hudson, age 63 of Chatham, ON ... The passenger – Susan Hudson, age 64 of Chatham, ON
-
7 new COVID-19 cases in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark CountyThe active case load is now at 27.
-
1 new COVID-19 case in Renfrew CountyAn updated case summary will be out after the weekend.
-
Possible COVID-19 exposure at The Prior Sports Bar in ArnpriorRenfrew county district health unit is investigating a possible exposure to COVID-19 at the Prior Sports Bar in Arnprior
-
Two arrested in connection with stabbing incident in ArnpriorDawson Gordon, 22 years-old of Arnprior and Cole Gordon, 18 years-old of Arnpiror have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection with a stabbing that happened on October 29th.
-
New funding will expand global learning opportunities for St. Lawrence College studentsThere will be more opportunities and assistance for St. Lawrence College students to study abroad next year thanks to funding from the Global Skills Opportunity (GSO).