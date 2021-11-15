iHeartRadio
Three new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County on Friday

COVID

We are expected to receive the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today. 

On Friday, three new cases of COVID-19 were reported. 

The number of known active cases is at seven. 

As of the latest case summary update, one person is in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

