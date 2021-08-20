iHeartRadio
26°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Three new COVID-19 cases reported in KFL&A region

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region. 

The number of known active cases is now in the double digits, it's at 11. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, 83 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 76 percent are fully vaccinated. 

 

12

Check out the latest Songs