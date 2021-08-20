Three new COVID-19 cases reported in KFL&A region
Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.
The number of known active cases is now in the double digits, it's at 11.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, 83 per cent of the eligible population have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 76 percent are fully vaccinated.
3 new COVID-19 cases in #KFLA today:— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) August 19, 2021
▫️Female 18 to 29, close contact
▫️Female 40s, close contact
▫️Female 60s, travel related
▫️11 active cases pic.twitter.com/qzfuSnRRIa