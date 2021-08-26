iHeartRadio
Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region. 

The number of known active cases in the region has gone up, it's now at 11. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

Of the known active cases, 5 are in Lanark West, 1 is in Lanark East, 3 are in UCLG East, and 2 are in UCLG Central. 

