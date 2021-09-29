iHeartRadio
Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region. 

Known active cases in the region remains at 15. 

The majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville. 

There are 10 known active cases in the area. 

Five are in Lanark. 

Two people are in the hospital with the virus. None of them are in the intensive care unit. 

 

