Three new COVID-19 deaths in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting three additional deaths from COVID-19 since the last report on Wednesday.

There are now 73 people that have died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic.

Since the last report, LGL District Health is reporting 139 high-risk cases of COVID-19.

Three new lab-confirmed cases were reported in the past 24 hours before the report was released. 136 cases were added from the previous days.

22 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19. Seven people are in the intensive care unit. Two people are on ventilators.