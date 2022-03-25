Three new COVID-19 deaths in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths in the region.

90 people have now died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, 64 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 were reported in the area.

14 people are in the hospital with the virus. Seven people are in the intensive care unit. Three people are on a ventilator.