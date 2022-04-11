iHeartRadio
Three new COVID-19 deaths in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Monday

Covid19

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting three new deaths from COVID-19 in the region. 

96 people have now died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. 

On Monday, the health unit is reported 130 new high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

Four people are in the hospital with the virus, two people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator. 

