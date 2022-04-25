Three new COVID-19 deaths in Renfrew County

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.

On Friday, Renfrew County and District Health reported three new deaths from COVID-19 in the region.

40 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.

36 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

As of the latest case summary update, 16 people are in the hospital with the virus.

There are six active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the area. Two are at long-term care homes, two at retirement homes, and two at congregate living facilities.