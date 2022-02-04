Three new deaths from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting three new deaths from COVID-19 since its last report on Wednesday.

There are now 79 people that have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

LGL District Health is reporting 117 high-risk cases of COVID-19 in the region since its last report.

13 people are currently in the hospital with the virus. Seven are in the intensive care unit. Two people are on a ventilator.

