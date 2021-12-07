Three new outbreaks of COVID-19 at Renfrew County school and bus routes

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is confirming additional positive cases of COVID-19 in students at Highview Public School and Champlain Discovery Public School in Pembroke.

RCDHU is declaring Highview Public School under an outbreak, citing evidence of COVID-19 transmission within the school.

The RCDHU also identified evidence of transmission on two bus routes (162K and 167K) servicing Highview Public School and Champlain Discovery Public School.

This means there are a total of three new outbreaks.

Those who tested positive as well as affected cohorts are self-isolating.

Both schools remain open for in-person learning.

RCDHU says it's also linked a bus route (113W) to the COVID-19 outbreak at Valour JK-12 School in Petawawa last week. No transmission has been found within the school setting.

The health unit says it is working with the Renfrew County District School Board and the Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium to ensure necessary COVID-19 measures remain in place on busses and within facilities.