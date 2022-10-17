Three people arrested and over $600,000 of stolen property recovered

Ontario Provincial Police from Russell County has arrested three individuals, who now face several charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence in The Nation Township. On Septemeber 26th, the OPP was assisted by the East Region Community Street Crime Unit, Emergency Response Team, and the Forensic Identification Services, with the execution of the search warrant.

As a result, investigators seized six vehicles, a boat and several other items of stolen property. The total value of the stolen property is over $600,000.

Following an investigation, 34-year-old Anjelani Musaka from Ottawa was charged with the following offences:

- Altering/Destroying/Removing a vehicle identification number (two counts)

- Use, deals, acts on forged documents

- Obstruct Peace Officer

- Trafficking in Stolen Goods over $5,000 (incl. possession with intent to traffic) (six counts)

- Possession Property obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (six counts)

40-year-old, Daniel Parisien from The Nation Township has been charged with the following:

- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (five counts)

Finally, 31-year-old Soku Okitalongo, from Ottawa was charged with the following:

- Altering/Destroying/Removing a vehicle identification number (two counts)

- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 (two counts)

- Trafficking in Stolen Goods over $5,000 (incl. possession with intent to traffic) (six counts)

- Possession Break in Instruments

- Use, deals, acts on forged documents

- Cause or attempt to use a forged document

- Possession Property obtained by Crime Over $5,000 (six counts)

The accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orignal at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray