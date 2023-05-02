Three people arrested as OPP seize drugs and firearms in Deseronto, Ont.

The Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three people with multiple offences after executing a search warrant in Deseronto, Ontario.

The investigation was started by the L&A County CSCU, where they were looking at possible drug trafficking. OPP says the investigation led to the execution of a search warrant on May 1st, 2023. Police searched an address on Thomas Street in Deseronto. Officers seized approximately 26 grams of suspected cocaine along with two firearms, ammunition, a high-capacity magazine, digital scales and cash.

As a result, OPP arrested 32-year-old Zachary Dorringston from Deseronto. They are facing the following charges:

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm - two counts

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm- two counts

- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose - two counts

- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition - two counts

- Fail to comply with a probation order

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order

Additionally, 30-year-old Krisitina Green also from Deseronto was arrested and has been charged with the following offences:

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm - two counts

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm- two counts

- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose - two counts

- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition - two counts

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Finally, police arrested and charged 26-year-old Brock Alkenbrack also from Deseronto. They are charged with the following:

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm - two counts

- Unauthorized possession of a firearm- two counts

- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose - two counts

- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition - two counts

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

OPP says the three accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on July 4th, 2023.

