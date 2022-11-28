Three people arrested from stolen vehicle on Highway 7

A member of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Snowmobile, ATV and Vessel Enforcement (SAVE) team with assistance from members of the Frontenac Detachment, has safely arrested and charged three people after a traffic stop.

The incident took place on November 19, 2022, shortly after 9:30 a.m., when a SAVE officer was conducting general patrol on Highway 7, in Frontenac. A vehicle stop was attempted with a pick-up truck pulling a camper trailer. The driver initially fled from the officer, but the vehicle was safely stopped a short time later. Officers learned that both the truck and trailer were reported stolen.

As a result of the investigation, 38-years-old Marvin Belfry, from St. Catherines, Ontario was charged with the following offences:

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 - two counts

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

- Possession break in instruments

- Possession of a Schedule I substance - Methamphetamine

Belfry was further charged with:

- Fail to stop for police

- Driving while under suspension

Grenier was further charged with:

- Failure to comply with Undertaking

- Failure to comply with release order

While the third occupant, 36-year-old Aaron Martin from Welland, Ont. is facing the following charge:

- Possession of a Schedule I substance - Methamphetamine

All three accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston at a later date to answer to the charges.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray