Three people arrested on drug trafficking and obstructing police charges in Kingston

Kingston Police say thanks to the "keen eye" of a police officer, three people have been arrested for drug trafficking and obstructing police.

Police say at around 2:45 a.m., a police sergeant was on general patrol and saw multiple people working in and around two vehicles in a parking lot in the 600 block of Montreal St. in the City of Kingston.

According to police, the sergeant recognized one of them from previous interactions.

The officer made a query and found a warrant for their arrest.

When returning from their vehicle, police say the officer was then able to identify another individual who was known to police from previous interactions.

Police detained the first person and allege they found a container in the waistband of the accused containing a large quantity of suspected fentanyl.

The first person was arrested and taken into custody.

The second person is alleged to have provided a false name to police. Further investigation revealed the person's true identity, who was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

After searching the vehicle, police say they found a shopping bag on the floor containing suspected fentanyl, as well as a digital scale and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

Police also allege a purse containing suspected fentanyl was also located.

A third person was arrested and charged.

All three of the accused were taken to police headquarters where they were held for a bail hearing.

The first accused, a 32-year-old local person, was charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000;

Three counts of breach of probation.

The second accused, a 34-year-old local person, was charged with the following:

Obstructing a peace officer

The third accused, another 34-year-old local person, was charged with the following: