Three people charged after attempted theft of Ford F-150

Three people have been arrested and charged for drug possession after an alleged attempted theft of a pickup truck.

Kingston Police say the complainant was awoken to their car alarm going off at around 4:45 a.m. in Kingston's west end.

When they went outside, the complainant noticed two unknown people inside their Ford F-150.

The two people then fled on foot and escaped through their white SUV.

A description of the SUV was provided to police and was spotted on Bath Rd.

Three suspects were found inside the vehicle and were all arrested.

Police say they also noticed a clear plastic container containing a white powdery substance.

31-year-old John Leclerc of Quebec was charged with the following:

Attempted theft of a motor vehicle exceeding $5000,

Unlawfully being in possession of a Schedule 1 substance,

Possession of break-in instruments,

Failing to comply with a release order.

42-year-old Guillaume Makombo of Quebec was charged with the following:

Unlawfully being in possession of a Schedule 1 substance

Possession of break-in instruments

58-year-old Daniel Larose of Quebec was charged with the following: