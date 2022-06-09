Three people charged after attempted theft of Ford F-150
Three people have been arrested and charged for drug possession after an alleged attempted theft of a pickup truck.
Kingston Police say the complainant was awoken to their car alarm going off at around 4:45 a.m. in Kingston's west end.
When they went outside, the complainant noticed two unknown people inside their Ford F-150.
The two people then fled on foot and escaped through their white SUV.
A description of the SUV was provided to police and was spotted on Bath Rd.
Three suspects were found inside the vehicle and were all arrested.
Police say they also noticed a clear plastic container containing a white powdery substance.
31-year-old John Leclerc of Quebec was charged with the following:
- Attempted theft of a motor vehicle exceeding $5000,
- Unlawfully being in possession of a Schedule 1 substance,
- Possession of break-in instruments,
- Failing to comply with a release order.
42-year-old Guillaume Makombo of Quebec was charged with the following:
- Unlawfully being in possession of a Schedule 1 substance
- Possession of break-in instruments
58-year-old Daniel Larose of Quebec was charged with the following:
- Unlawfully being in possession of a Schedule 1 substance
- Possession of break-in instruments.