iHeartRadio
16°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Three people charged after attempted theft of Ford F-150

Undated file photo of a Kingston Police Cruiser

Three people have been arrested and charged for drug possession after an alleged attempted theft of a pickup truck. 

Kingston Police say the complainant was awoken to their car alarm going off at around 4:45 a.m. in Kingston's west end. 

When they went outside, the complainant noticed two unknown people inside their Ford F-150. 

The two people then fled on foot and escaped through their white SUV. 

A description of the SUV was provided to police and was spotted on Bath Rd. 

Three suspects were found inside the vehicle and were all arrested. 

Police say they also noticed a clear plastic container containing a white powdery substance. 

31-year-old John Leclerc of Quebec was charged with the following: 

  • Attempted theft of a motor vehicle exceeding $5000, 
  • Unlawfully being in possession of a Schedule 1 substance, 
  • Possession of break-in instruments, 
  • Failing to comply with a release order.

42-year-old Guillaume Makombo of Quebec was charged with the following: 

  • Unlawfully being in possession of a Schedule 1 substance 
  • Possession of break-in instruments

58-year-old Daniel Larose of Quebec was charged with the following: 

  • Unlawfully being in possession of a Schedule 1 substance 
  • Possession of break-in instruments.
12