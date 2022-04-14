Three people charged after contraband seizure at Bath Institution

Three people have been arrested after a report of individuals attempting to throw contraband over the fence at the Bath Correctional Institution.

The Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were called to the institution at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers arrived on scene and learned correctional officers had apprehended three suspects.

A loaded firearm was also seized.

22-year-old Shaqwan James of North York, Ont., a 17-year-old male from Ajax, Ont. and a 16-year-old male from Oshawa, Ont. face the following charges:

Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence - Criminal Code (CC) 465(1)(c)

Mischief - Interfere with lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property-under $5000 - CC 430(4)

Possession for the purpose of distributing - Cannabis Act (CA) 9(2)

Trespasses at a penitentiary - Corrections and Conditional Release Act (CCRA) 45(e)

The 17-year-old was additionally charged with the following:

Two counts of Fail to Comply with Sentence - Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) 137

The 16-year-old was additionally charged with the following:

Obstruct Peace Officer - CC 129(a)

Carrying concealed weapon - CC 90

Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was Firearm - CC 94

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm - CC 95(1)

Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtain by crime - CC 96(a)

Transfer Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon without Authority - CC 101

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition - CC 86(1)

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose - CC 88

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm - CC 91(1)

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm - CC 92(1)

Breach of Firearms Regulation - transport firearm or restricted weapon - CC 86(2)

All of the accused are being held pending a bail hearing.