Three people charged after drugs seized during traffic stop

Gananoque Police have charged three people after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs.

Police say early Tuesday morning, Gananoque Police conducted a traffic stop on Stone St. North

According to police, 12g of Methamphetamine, .6 grams of Orange Fentanyl and cash. Police also seized a cannister of pepper spray and drug paraphernalia. The total value seized was around $2,500.

Police charged a 42-year-old Mallorytown, Ont. man has been charged with two counts of trafficking a schedule I substance, possession of proceeds of crime and one count of failing to comply with a condition of his recognizance.

The man was released to Brockville Police who had a warrant for his arrest. Brockville Police say the warrant was for a domestic disturbance from last summer.

A 28-year-old Spencerville, Ont. woman was charged with two counts of trafficking a schedule I substance, possession of proceeds of crime and one count of possession of weapons dangerous to the public. The woman was released and will appear in court at a later date.

A 48-year-old Gananoque, Ont. man was charged with two counts of trafficking a schedule I substance and possession of proceeds of crime.

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.