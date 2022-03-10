Three people charged after storage unit break-ins in Renfrew

Three people face charges after break-ins to storage units in Renfrew.

Ontario Provincial Police's Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Airth Blvd. in the Town of Renfrew on March 4th.

The warrant was executed with the help of the OPP Emergency Response Team, the OPP Canine Unit and the Renfrew OPP.

Police say they were able to recover several stolen items from the storage units.

26-year-old Tyler Mills of Renfrew was charged with the following:

Six counts of break and enter

Five counts of theft under $5000

Three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Mischief under $5000

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Renfrew court on April 20th.

27-year-old Devon Kingsbury of Renfrew was charged with the following:

Three counts of fail to comply

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Theft of motor vehicle and break and enter

The accused was released on a Justice of the Peace Order and is scheduled to appear in Renfrew court on April 12th.

33-year-old Caylah Luloff of Algonquin's of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation.

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Renfrew court on April 6th.

The investigation is ongoing.