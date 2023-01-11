Three people charged fleeing break and enter at business on O'Brien Road

Three people have been arrested after fleeing from a break-and-enter in Pembroke. On January 8th, 2023 around 1:30 a.m. Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew received a report of a break-and-enter in progress at a local business on O'Brien Road.

Police attended the scene, however, officers report that the people involved were gone and were later observed fleeing in a vehicle toward Ottawa. Officers were able to locate the involved vehicle heading eastbound on Highway 417.

As a result of the investigation, the three people in the car were charged and arrested. 31-year-old Natalino Michael William Petrini-Woolley from Pembroke was charged with the following offences:

- Obstruct Peace Officer

- Theft over $5000

- Break, enter a place- commit indictable offence

- Possession of break in instruments

- Disguise with intent

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

- Personation with intent (identity fraud)

- Mischief under $5000, two counts

- Breach of Probation Order, two counts

Also arrested was 20-year-old Angelina Richer from Selwyn Township. She faces the following charges:

- Obstruct Peace Officer

- Failure to comply with order, two counts

- Theft over $5000

- Break, enter a place- commit indictable offence

- Possession of break in instruments

- Disguise with intent

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

- Mischief under $5000, two counts

- Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice

Finally, 38-year-old Henry Bennett Smith from Nepean was charged with the following offences:

- Failure to comply with undertaking

- Theft over $5000

- Break, enter a place- commit indictable offence

- Possession of break in instruments

- Disguise with intent

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

- Mischief under $5000, two counts

The accused, Petrini-Woolley and Richer were held in custody with a court date. While Smith was released from custody, with the same date scheduled for court.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray