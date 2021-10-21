Three people charged for robberies in Renfrew
Three people have been charged for robberies in the Town of Renfrew.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were first called to a robbery at a home on Bonnechere St. North on October 13th at around 12:20 p.m.
It's alleged the suspects assaulted the victim and stole drugs, a firearm, electronic devices, cash, and personal items.
The victim had minor injuries.
On October 18th, a search warrant was executed at a home in Horton Township.
40-year-old Jonathan Logan of Horton Township, Ont and 28-year-old Kachina Sackaney of Algonquin's of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation were arrested and held for a bail hearing.
The next day, another robbery was committed at the same home on Bonnechere St. North where cash was stolen.
Another search warrant was executed at a home on Vimy Blvd. where 24-year-old Brady Gauvreau was arrested.
All three suspects face the following charges:
- Breaking and entering - Criminal Code (CC) sec. 348(1)(b)
- Robbery - (CC) sec. 344(1)(b)
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 - (CC) sec. 354(1)(a)
- Theft under $5000 - (CC) sec. 334(b)
- Commit Robbery to steal a firearm - (CC) sec. 98.1
- Disguise with Intent - (CC) sec. 351(2)
- Forcible Confinement - (CC) sec. 279(2)
- Assault with A Weapon - (CC) sec. 267(a)
- Uttering Threats - Cause death or Bodily Harm - (CC) sec. 264.1(1)(a)
Additionally, Logan and Sackaney are charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine - Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA) sec. 4(1)
More charges for Gauvreau include:
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order - (CC) sec. 117.01(1) x 12
- Fail to comply with probation order - (CC) sec. 733.1(1)
Anyone with information is asked to contact Renfrew OPP at 1(888)310-1122 or call Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 613-735-8477 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477.