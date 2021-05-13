Three people charged with drug offences after traffic stop in Perth

PERTH, ONT -- Three people have been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act after a traffic stop in Perth.

Lanark County OPP say on Wednesday, suspected cocaine was seized as well as Canadian currency.

31-year-old Benjamin Pilkington of Perth has been charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking.

27-year-old Griffin Pilkington of Perth and 31-year-old Marlen Zuyderhoff-Grey of Tay Valley Township were each charged with possession.

All three are scheduled to appear in court on July 12th.