Three people charged with drug trafficking in Trenton, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three people following the execution of a search warrant in Trenton as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

OPP say on March 16th, 2023 around 5:00 a.m. the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) assisted by the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant at a residence on Old Highway 2, Quinte West as part of a drug trafficking investigation. As a result, three people were arrested, and a quantity of suspected cocaine was seized.

Roddie Mak, a 53-year-old from Quinte West, Timothy Mallory, a 53-year-old from Trenton, and Katrina Rittwage a 30-year-old from Trenton, were all charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

OPP says Mallory was further charged with failure to comply with a probation order. All three were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on April 17th.

