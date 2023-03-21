Three people from Scarborough charged shoplifting in Trenton, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three individuals with theft after a shoplifting incident that took place at a local business.

Police explain that on March 18th, 2023 at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a business on Dundas Street East in Trenton for a report of several individuals shoplifting from a store. The investigation led to three people being arrested.

As a result of the investigation, police charged 33-year-old Mariana Alexandru, 25-year-old Ramon-Maria Dinu, and 34-year-old Bogdan-Ionut. All of the accused are from Scarborough. They all face charges of theft under $5,000.

OPP says Dinu has been further charged under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act with operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Adding that all three accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on April 27, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray