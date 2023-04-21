Three people taken to hospital and ten charges laid in domestic dispute
Members of the Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one person with multiple offences after a domestic dispute at a residence in Central Frontenac Township.
In a release, OPP explain that on April 19th, 2023, just after 9:00 p.m., Frontenac OPP, with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit, Frontenac Paramedic Services and Central Frontenac Fire and Rescue responded to a domestic dispute in Central Frontenac Township.
Police say three victims with minor injuries were transported by Frontenac Paramedic Services to the hospital. The accused fled from police but was located and arrested a short time later.
As a result of the investigation, a 37-year-old from Central Frontenac was charged with the following offences;
- Assault - five counts
- Uttering threats - Cause death or bodily harm
- Mischief
- Failure to comply with a probation order - two counts
- Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited under the Criminal Code
OPP says the accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston. Adding that there is no concern for public safety at this time.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
