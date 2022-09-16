Three women arrested during traffic stop in Brockville, Ont.

Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Brockville Police pulled over an RV in the downtown area that showed extensive damage to the windshield. Officers determined the RV would be unsafe to operate, so they pulled the vehicle over a short while later in a parking lot.

While speaking with the driver of the RV, a female exited the RV on the passenger side. Officers recognized the 18-year-old woman and a check revealed she had outstanding warrants with both the OPP and the Gananoque Police Service. As a result, the woman was arrested for the outstanding warrants and remanded into custody.

While officers were dealing with the driver and the young woman, they also recognized two other females inside the RV. One of the women, a 31-year-old Brockville resident had an outstanding warrant and was on a release order with a condition to abstain from communication with the other woman, a 27-year-old Brockville resident. She was arrested for failing to comply with her conditions and for her outstanding warrant.

A search after the arrests led to the discovery of a number of hydromorphone pills and crystal methamphetamine on all three women. Also in their possession was a can of pepper spray. In addition to being arrested on outstanding warrants, the women are now also facing drug and weapons charges.

The 54-year-old driver of the RV is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act for operating an unsafe vehicle. The RV was towed and impounded.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa