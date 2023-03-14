iHeartRadio
-1°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Three young people arrested spray painting in Trenton, Ont


Blue Spray Paint Can

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges against three individuals under the age of 18 after a mischief investigation in Trenton.

Police say on March 12th, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to Mount Pelion in Trenton for a report of youth spray painting the observation tower, monuments and a building. The investigation led to charges of mischief for three local young people.

OPP says all three accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville at a later date. Police add that the names of the accused have been withheld due to their age.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

12