Three young people arrested with tools for car theft

Members of the East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have arrested and charged three individuals that were found with tools capable of stealing vehicles. The incident took place in the early morning of January 11th, 2023 when shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers observed two suspicious individuals walking around in a laneway on Fleurette Street in Embrun.

During the investigation, three individuals were located with numerous key fobs, key fob programmers and break-in tools. As a result of the investigation, 18-year-old Daphira Jean-Michel and 19-year-old Hamza Nabizada were charged with the following offences:

- Failure to comply with undertaking

- Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

- Possessing automobile master key - Two counts

- Possession break-in instruments

- Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place

While 18-year-old Samuel Niyongabo, also from Ottawa was charged with the following:

- Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

- Possessing automobile master key - Two counts

- Possession break-in instruments

- Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place

All three accused were held for bail.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray