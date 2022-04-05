Three youths and adult charged after incident in Madawaska Valley

Three youths and an adult have been charged after an incident in Madawaska Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police were asking for the community's assistance into an assault and threats incident in the area.

Killaloe OPP reported several youths were involved in a fight, which took place near the gas station and Legion buildings on John St.

A 15-year-old and 16-year-old youth from Madawaska Valley and a 17-year-old youth from Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards were each charged with assault.

A 19 year-old from Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say the name of the adult is not being released to protect the identities of the charged youth.

All three of the youth will appear in court on Thursday, May 12 in Killaloe court. The adult will will appear in court the day before.