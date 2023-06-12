Tim Horton's Smile Cookie Campaign raises nearly $17,000 in Kemptville
It seems North Grenville enjoys their Smile Cookies, as a cheque was presented on Friday, June 9th, 2023 donating totals raised during Tim Horton's Smile Cookie Campaign.
The funds were raised through sales of Smile Cookies at two local Tim Horton's locations in Kemptville during the Smile Cookie Campaign. Organizers say the money will go towards supporting Children's Mental Health Programs across North Grenville.
Kemptville District Hospital Foundation Board Chair, Margret Norenberg, was thrilled to accept a cheque for $16,994 from Kemptville Tim Hortons owners Ingrid Kohling and Jose Salvador. Officials from the hospital thank all local residents for purchasing smile cookies in support of the cause.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
