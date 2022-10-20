Tim Horton's Smile Cookie campaign supports children's mental health in Kemptville, Ont.

Smile Cookies were a hit this year!

Two Tim Hortons locations in Kemptville raised money in September, which will be donated to children's mental health programs in North Grenville.

Kemptville District Hospital Foundation was thrilled to accept a cheque for over $12,000 from Kemptville Tim Hortons owners.

Donations to the KDHF support the skilled and compassionate care that is happening every day inside KDH.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa