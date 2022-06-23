Tiny Home information session July 22, 23

Homeowners looking to build a tiny home or a secondary suite on their property are invited to attend an information session to learn about necessary zoning, building permits, and other requirements. City staff will be hosting two information sessions to walk residents through the construction process and review draft plans.

“We know there’s a lot of community interest about secondary suites – especially tiny homes,” says Lisa Capener-Hunt, Director of Building Services, and Chief Building Official for the City. “These sorts of projects present an exciting opportunity for homeowners to help expand the City’s housing stock, and we want to ensure they’re being done in a safe way that complies with local and provincial regulations, including the City’s Zoning Bylaw and the Ontario Building Code.”

Residents are invited to attend one of two events, one online and the other in person.

July 22, 9-10 a.m. - online via zoom. register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EiWXj2vAR-uEn6-EaQmFIQ Please note staff will not be reviewing construction plans at this session

July 23, 9-10 a.m. - in-person at the INVISTA Centre, Room A Please note registration is not required for this session, and building officials will be on-site to review construction plans



Residents are invited to learn more about building permits online at http://cityofkingston.ca/buildingpermits.