Residents of the Town of Petawawa, City of Pembroke and Township of Laurentian Valley are being reminded of how to handle the excess amount of yard waste and branches they may have this time of year.

Leaf and yard waste will only be collected on regular collection days during the designated weeks. It is collected separately from other materials:

- Residents of Petawawa and Laurentian Valley on the weeks of October 17, October 31, and November 14

- Residents of Pembroke pick-up will be on the weeks of October 17, November 7, and November 21

For leaf and yard waste:

- Leaf and yard waste includes leaves, garden plants, grass clippings and hedge trimmings.

- Leaf and yard waste must be placed at the curb in reusable containers (lids off), cardboard boxes or paper leaf and yard waste bags.

- Leaf and yard waste in plastic bags (including plastic bags claiming to be biodegradable or compostable) will not be collected.

- Individual bag/container must not exceed 50 lbs.

For branches:

- Bundled branches will be collected with leaf and yard waste on the dates described above.

- Individual branches must be no more than 2 inches (5 cm) in diameter or 4 feet (1.2 m) in length.

- Bundled branches must be no more than 2 feet (0.6 m) in diameter.

- Bundles must not exceed 50 lbs.

- Bundle branches with twine or other biodegradable string (no plastic or metal).

For Green Carts

- Green carts will be collected on green cart collection days only.

- When placing small, loose branches in your green cart, the lid must be closed. Carts that contain branches that prevent the lid from closing will not be collected.

- Do not place bundled branches in your green cart as it causes processing issues at the Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre (OVWRC).

Drop-off at OVWRC

- Leaves and grass clippings (loose or in paper bags) can be dropped off at the Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre for no charge.

- Branches of all sizes, tree limbs and stumps will be directed to the Construction & Demolition site at OVWRC and tipping fees will apply.

- Wood chips and sawdust will be directed to the Landfill site at OVWRC and tipping fees will apply.

Mark Behm, Public Works Manager, explains why it is important that only acceptable material is set-out for leaf and yard waste collection. He says that "In order for the Centre to produce high-quality compost, leaf and yard waste cannot contain things like garden hoses and ropes or plastic bags. These items do not compost and can cause damage to processing equipment."

With any questions of corncers you can contact:

Dave Unrau, Director of Public Works, Town of Petawawa, 613-687-5536

Brian Lewis, Director of Operations, City of Pembroke, 613-735-6821, ext. 1410

Mark Behm, Public Works Manager, Township of Laurentian Valley, 613-735-6291

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray