Tips for reducing food attractants after increasing bear sightings in Renfrew County

Residents are being advised as parts of Ontario are experiencing shortages of natural food sources for bears. The Renfrew County area specifically is experiencing shortages in nut crops. Human-bear encounters are directly related to the availability of natural foods. Given the current food situation, the Renfrew County area is seeing an increase in reports of problems with bears, which are searching for alternate food sources.

Bears typically rely on berry, acorn, and beech nut crops to fatten up for hibernation and will travel great distances to find alternate food sources when natural foods are poor or unavailable. As a result, Ontario is urging residents in the Renfrew County area to take extra care to not attract bears to their homes and neighbourhood by doing the following:

- Storing garbage in waste containers with tight-fitting lids (indoors if possible)

- Waiting until garbage pickup day to put out garbage

- Putting away bird feeders for the spring (you can offer birds natural alternatives, such as flowers, nesting boxes and freshwater)

- Cleaning food residue and grease from outdoor barbecue grills, including grease traps, after each use

- Keeping pet food indoors

- Picking ripe fruit from trees and off the ground

Tips were also given to food service operations, such as restaurants or businesses with commercial dumpsters, they are encouraged to:

- Empty garbage and grease/fat containers frequently

- Use bear-resistant containers

- Lock dumpster lids every night

- Avoid stockpiling garbage or grease/fat

- Clean garbage containers frequently and thoroughly, using a strong disinfectant to eliminate odours

If a bear poses an immediate threat to public safety by exhibiting threatening or aggressive behaviour, call 911 or your local police. For advice on reducing bear attractants, call the Bear Wise reporting line toll-free at 1-866-514-2327, hearing impaired (TTY) 1-705-945-7641. You will be connected directly with a live operator during bear season (April 1 to November 30).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray