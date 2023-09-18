Tips from OPP to prevent surge in auto thefts seen across the Province

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding local residents to take precautions and do their part to prevent auto thefts, a trend on the rise across the province.

OPP In Smiths Falls says vehicles continue to be targeted and are a frequently reported occurrence to the OPP. Often these vehicles had their keys left inside and doors unsecure. Primarily OPP says securing vehicles and keys is an easy step to prevent victimization.

Detective Staff Sergeant Chad Culbert, of the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau says, "The OPP continues to investigate and work with communities in crime prevention. Over the past several months, the Community Street Crime Unit has investigated several occurrences where vehicles were left unlocked and keys remained inside. Investigators have been able to identify several suspects recently, with the assistance of quality surveillance systems and bring them before the courts to deal with their criminal activity. To deter these individuals from victimizing our communities, crime prevention is paramount, removing the crimes of opportunity, and simple steps of locking your vehicles and securing your keys."

OPP says thieves can use technology that allows them to steal a vehicle in a matter of seconds. There are ways to prevent vehicles from being stolen. These include:

- Report suspicious activity in the neighbourhood

- Use a steering wheel locking device

- Invest in an aftermarket global positioning system

- Secure the key fob in a protective case

- Secure the vehicle's diagnostic port lock protector

- Invest in anti-theft devices (fuel immobilizing switches, aftermarket alarm systems)

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray