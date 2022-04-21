Tobacco and cannabis seized at Bath Institution

Correctional Service Canada says it seized contraband and other unauthorized items at Bath institution.

CSC says the package was seized on April 12.

Among the items seized included 130g of tobacco, 128g of cannabis, and cell phones.

A tip line is in place for all federal institutions to receive additional information about activities related to security.

Residents can call the toll-free number 1-866-780-3784. Information shared is protected and callers will remain anonymous.