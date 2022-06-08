iHeartRadio
14°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Tobacco and marijuana seized at Collins Bay Institution

Collins Bay Institution 2

Contraband and unauthorized items were seized at Collins Bay Institution over the weekend. 

Correctional Service Canada says multiple packages were seized at Collins Bay Institution with assistance of local police and members of the community. 

Seized items included the following: 

  • 1,250 grams of tobacco 
  • 1,116 grams of marijuana 
  • 123 grams of an unknown substance

Cell phones and accessories were also seized. 

12