Todd Gill joining Larry Robinson at Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament

The United Way of Leeds and Grenville and the YMCA of Eastern Ontario are announcing a second celebrity guest for the Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament.

Former defenceman for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Todd Gill will join Larry Robinson at the event.

Gill was born in Cardinal and spent 19 seasons in the NHL. He played offense, playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs for 10 years, including the 1992-1993 season when the Leafs made the conference finals with Gill scoring 43 points. His hockey career included playing for the San Jose Sharks as well as show for Phoenix, Detriot, Colorado, and Chicago.

The last stop in his playing career was with the German Oberliga. After retiring, Gill became a junior hockey coach, first for the Brockville Braves, and then the Kingston Frontenacs.

"We are so happy to have Todd join us for this important fundraising event," said Trish Buote, United Way Executive Director. "As someone from this area, Todd understands the community and the role the United Way and the Y play in helping our most vulnerable citizens live a better quality of life. Todd will make our event even more exciting!"

Rob Adams, CEO of the YMCA of Eastern Ontario said: "When someone donates their time to help us raise money for people in need, it's really a boost to the event and our community. We are thrilled that Todd has chosen to this fundraiser held in honour of Gord Brown. I am fortunate to know Todd and his participation speaks volumes about his understanding of community need and his desire to help."



The Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament is an event of the United Way Leeds and Grenville and the YMCA of Eastern Ontario; all money raised will go directly into programs offered locally, ensuring that our community continues to receive support and programming provided by both charities.

The late MP Gord Brown's family is extremely happy to support this year's golf tournament and is proud to continue Gord's legacy of giving back to our community. Participating in, or sponsoring this event is a way to make Gord's vision possible.

Although the tournament is already sold out, there are a few sponsorship opportunities available. For information, please visit the website or contact Christine Radford at christine.radford@uwlg.org.

