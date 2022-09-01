Tools for School seeking Volunteers

A program in Renfrew county is looking asking for the community's help with a child poverty program.

The Child poverty action network is running its annual "Tools for School Program" ... which aims at giving kids the opportunity to purchase their own school supplies.

Coordinator Lyn Smith says over 320 families across the county have already signed up.

Smith is looking for volunteers to help distribute vouchers to families. You can reach Lyn at renfrewcountycpan.ca

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink