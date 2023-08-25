"Touch a Truck" event free at St. Lawrence Campus

The Children’s Service Department of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, in partnership with St. Lawrence College and Connect Youth, is hosting a TOUCH A TRUCK event and BBQ on Friday, August 25th at the St. Lawrence College campus, located at 2288 Parkdale Avenue in Brockville.

Parents, grandparents and caregivers are invited to attend this free event with their children and grandchildren from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Limited free parking at the College is available for families as well as at the Brockville Memorial Centre parking lot, located behind the College, at 100 Magedoma Blvd. Additionally, the College is a regular stop on the Brockville City bus route and this bus will be running as usual that day.

Organizers of the event note that a limited number of noise-cancelling headphones will be available to borrow for children with special needs attending the event and can be signed out at the event entrance tent.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray